Private graveside services for Robert Ray (Bob) Gibson, 92, will be held at West Hill Cemetery with Rev. Lander Bethel officiating.
Bob was born July 9, 1927 to Virgil Gibson and Ozelle (Bryant) Gibson and departed for his Heavenly home on April 13, 2020. Bob was reared in Pottsboro, Texas and graduated from Denison High School in 1944. Following his graduation from high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy for the duration of World War II.
Upon discharge from the Navy, Bob attended North Texas State Teachers College, graduating in 1948. Bob also attended West Texas State College to obtain his master's degree, graduating in 1958.
Following his undergraduate work at North Texas, he relocated to Perryton, Texas to begin his teaching career at Perryton High School. While living in Perryton he met Margaret Elain Hearn and they were married on May 21, 1949 and were blessed with over 63 years of loving companionship prior to her death in 2012.
Bob moved his family to Sherman, Texas in 1959 to continue his teaching career at Sherman High School. He taught American History at Sherman High School for 24 years until his retirement in 1983.
Bob was a devoted husband, loving father and lifelong educator. When not involved in educational pursuits and during his retirement Bob pursued the activities associated with his farm. Bob loved his family and was always there to provide support, aid and comfort over the years. He especially enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother.
He is survived by his loving family: sons, Mark Gibson and wife Diane of Sherman, and Vance Gibson and wife Darla of Marshall; nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gibson will be available for viewing at Waldo Funeral Home from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday April 15. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church, 901 N. Grand Avenue, Sherman, TX 75090. The online register book can be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mike Benson, Brookdale Willows, Texoma Healthcare Center Rehab and their staffs for their loving care to Bob the past few months.
2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith."
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020