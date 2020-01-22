|
|
|
Funeral services for Robert Lee Sutton age 83 of Ravenna, TX.
have been scheduled for 12:00 PM Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham with Bro. Kenny Wolf officiating.
Interment will follow at the Carson Cemetery north of Ector, TX. Visitation
will begin at 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service Wednesday. Serving as
pallbearers will be Byrle Whipple, Dyrle Whipple, Jermie Sutton, Jared Sims,
Joletta Sutton and Joseph Anderson.
Mr. Sutton was born in the Sash Community in Fannin County TX. on March 27, 1936 the son
of William Harvey & Annie Lee (Page) Sutton. He married Donivee LaFon on February 28,
1959 in Durant, Oklahoma. Mr. Sutton worked as a Lineman/Foreman in the power line industry,
and was of the Assembly of God faith.
He is survived by his wife- Donivee Sutton of Ravenna, daughter- Barbara Anderson of
Ravenna, grandchildren-Kelisha Lorance and husband Stephen, Melissa Lasater, Joseph
Anderson, and Matt Kirk, greatgrandchildren- Shayna, Aiselyn, Adrian, Dakota, and Dylan, two
great great grandchildren-James & Levi, his sister- Mary Sutton Whipple of Bonham, brother-
Harvey Dwight Sutton of Paris.
Mr. Sutton was preceded in death by his parents- William Harvey Sutton & Annie Lee Page
Sutton, son- Robert Stanley Sutton, and granddaughter-Cassie Denise Kirk.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020