Home

POWERED BY

Services
Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
(469) 925-1436
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Akers Cemetery
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bearden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ted Bearden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Ted Bearden Obituary
Robert Ted Bearden, 86, of Sherman passed away April 11, 2019. He had been in a skilled nursing facility several months.
His surviving loved ones are wife, Johnnie Puckett Bearden; son Erik Jason Bearden and wife Lisa; granddaughter Tedi Jade Bearden; sister Melba Bearden Ballou and husband Stanley of Denison and several nieces and cousins; brother-in-laws Gerald Lynn Puckett and wife Wanda of Woodinville, WA.
His daughter, April Lyn Bearden, preceded him in death on May 11, 2014; in laws Benjamin Puckett and Beatrice Beard Puckett.
Ted served in the Navy during Korean War in the 50's. His profession was a Draftsman and Electrical Engineer having worked for Chance Vought Aircraft, Century Electric Motor Co., Finley Engineering and he retired from Magnetek Motors.
Ted, with sadness we let you go but happy we know you are with your maker the Lord Jesus Christ. As you always told us, you sleep tight. We're going to miss your telling us you will be praying for us. As Gerald said, 'Goodnight Sailor'
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. April 18, 2019 at Akers Cemetery in Sherman, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now