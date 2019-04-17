Robert Ted Bearden, 86, of Sherman passed away April 11, 2019. He had been in a skilled nursing facility several months.

His surviving loved ones are wife, Johnnie Puckett Bearden; son Erik Jason Bearden and wife Lisa; granddaughter Tedi Jade Bearden; sister Melba Bearden Ballou and husband Stanley of Denison and several nieces and cousins; brother-in-laws Gerald Lynn Puckett and wife Wanda of Woodinville, WA.

His daughter, April Lyn Bearden, preceded him in death on May 11, 2014; in laws Benjamin Puckett and Beatrice Beard Puckett.

Ted served in the Navy during Korean War in the 50's. His profession was a Draftsman and Electrical Engineer having worked for Chance Vought Aircraft, Century Electric Motor Co., Finley Engineering and he retired from Magnetek Motors.

Ted, with sadness we let you go but happy we know you are with your maker the Lord Jesus Christ. As you always told us, you sleep tight. We're going to miss your telling us you will be praying for us. As Gerald said, 'Goodnight Sailor'

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. April 18, 2019 at Akers Cemetery in Sherman, Texas. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019