Robert Lee VanArsdell, a resident of Ada, Oklahoma left this earthly life on November 17, 2020 at the age of 68. A graveside service in his memory will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday November 23, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.

Mr. VanArsdell is survived by his sister, Pat Montana and niece, Dena Montana.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

