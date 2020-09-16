1/
ROBERT VESSEL
Robert Eugene Vessel, age 59, of Gainesville, TX, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at North Texas Medical Center, Gainesville, TX. Robert was born on February 24, 1961 in Monroe, LA .
He is survived by his four nephews; two nieces; his sister; Connie Trichell & Charlie of Gainesville, TX, other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a service to be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
