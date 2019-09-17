|
|
Robert 'Bobby' Wayne Thompson, age 75, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
He was born on January 5, 1944 in Sherman, Texas the son of Leeroy and Dorothy Ann (Wright) Thompson. Bobby and his brother Jerry started working on the family farm at a young age and continued all his life. Bobby joined The United States Army in 1966 and served in the Vietnam War. He worked for John Deere as a Tractor Mechanic and he loved working on tractors.
Bobby is survived by his brother, Jerry Thompson; niece, Kelly Brady; nephew, Sean Brady;, niece, Shannon Brady; and brother in law, Jim Brady of Tacoma Washington. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Delana Brady.
Memorial Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 20th at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. following Memorial Services. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019