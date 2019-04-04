Robert (Bob) Wesley Choate, 79, of Sherman, TX passed away at his home on April 2, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5 at Hall Cemetery in Howe, Texas with Rev. Roy Spore of Friendship UMC officiating. Burial with military honors will follow. Nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Waldo Funeral Home on Thursday, April 4th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Bob was born in St. Lawrence, South Dakota on June 14, 1939 to Llewellyn W. and Thelma L (Conerton) Choate. He was baptized and accepted Christ at an early age. Following graduation from St. Lawrence High School, he attended the South Dakota School of Mines until he ran out of funds. He then returned to St. Lawrence and worked for several years as a farm hand, truck driver and heavy equipment operator. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1963. He served his tour in Vietnam as a draftsman. When his draft obligation ended, he returned to St. Lawrence for a brief period then decided to return to military service in 1965 selecting Military Intelligence as his specialty. He spent the next 20 years on active duty with the U.S. Army; retiring in March 1984, having a distinguished military career and attaining the rank of First Sergeant. His Army service included tours to Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Korea, and Germany. His stateside assignments included Missouri, Alabama, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia and Texas.

In September 1982, he was united in marriage with Barbara Wolfing-ton of Sherman, Texas. He embraced her family and they embraced him and his loss is deeply felt. After retiring from the military, Bob and Barbara resided in the Austin area for approximately 12 years prior to moving to Sherman in June of 1995. While in the Austin area, he was as a seasonal tax examiner for the he IRS.

After moving to Sherman, he focused on his passion for equity and options trading. Robert was a man of great integrity and was always enjoyed for his humor and quick wit.

He was preceded in death by his sister Mabel and his parents; and is survived by his loving wife and family members. He especially enjoyed being Uncle Bob to eight nephews and niece, Jessica. He shared a special friendship with Jeff Bellows.

Our family cannot express enough gratitude to the many individuals who have helped us through this health journey.

Wonderful physicians and staff that provided care for Bob include Dr. Tocatjian, Dr. Rocque, Dr. Davies, Dr. Myer, and Dr. Kahl. Texoma Home Health nurse, Sheila, and the compassionate care of Home Hospice of Grayson County were a blessing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to Home Hospice of Grayson, Fannin & Cooke Counties or Friendship United Methodist Church.

Please sign the online guest register at waldofuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary