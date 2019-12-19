Home

Robert Wilson Sr.

Robert Wilson Sr. Obituary
Robert 'Bob' Wilson Sr., 82, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Church in Denison. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Wilson of Denison; sons, Robert 'Bobby' Wilson, Jr., and Mitchell Patrick Wilson; daughter, Robbin Christina Wilson Wells; and five grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019
