Bobby was born on April 13, 1949 at Madonna Hospital in Denison, TX.
He was the son of Francis "Buster" and Ruby Wilson.
He attended Denison Schools and was of Baptist Faith.
Bobby was a mechanic most of his life.
He could just about fix anything you needed him to.
He enjoyed fishing and he even made furniture with his father in-law for several years "W & W Furniture."
He is survived by his wife Susan Wilson of Denison. His three daughters, Letitia Bartley and husband Jeff of Denison, Allecia McLeod of Denison, and Michelle Simpson of Bells. In-laws Harold and Mary Lou Walker of Denison. Sisters, Stella Finger of Dallas and Kay Auten of Denison, Grandchildren, Garrett and Noah Bartley, Loretta and Benjamin McLeod, Brittney and Dalton Graves, and Stephanie Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Brother, Larry Wilson, Sister, Paula Gouchenour, Brother-in-law, Tim Walker and Son-in-law Floyd Simpson.
There will be a small family attended gathering due to COVID-19. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Condolences maybe registered on-line at https://www.fisherfh.com/.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.