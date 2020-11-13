1/1
ROBERT WILSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby was born on April 13, 1949 at Madonna Hospital in Denison, TX.
He was the son of Francis "Buster" and Ruby Wilson.
He attended Denison Schools and was of Baptist Faith.
Bobby was a mechanic most of his life.
He could just about fix anything you needed him to.
He enjoyed fishing and he even made furniture with his father in-law for several years "W & W Furniture."
He is survived by his wife Susan Wilson of Denison. His three daughters, Letitia Bartley and husband Jeff of Denison, Allecia McLeod of Denison, and Michelle Simpson of Bells. In-laws Harold and Mary Lou Walker of Denison. Sisters, Stella Finger of Dallas and Kay Auten of Denison, Grandchildren, Garrett and Noah Bartley, Loretta and Benjamin McLeod, Brittney and Dalton Graves, and Stephanie Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Brother, Larry Wilson, Sister, Paula Gouchenour, Brother-in-law, Tim Walker and Son-in-law Floyd Simpson.
There will be a small family attended gathering due to COVID-19. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Condolences maybe registered on-line at https://www.fisherfh.com/.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Denison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Uncle Bobby was a kind and generous man with a big heart who would do anything for anyone in need, especially his family. When we spent time with him, he always had a big smile and would laugh so big and loud that when you heard it you couldn’t help but laugh with him. We know he is now laughing with family in heaven.
Cathleen Walters
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved