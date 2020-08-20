1/1
ROBY CHARLES WATSON
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roby Charles Watson, 82, Leonard passed away in McKinney August 14, 2020.
Roby Charles Watson was born to Clifford and Iva Arnwine Watson, May 28, 1936. He was a BIL which means; Born in Leonard according to some of the locals.
Roby served in the military for a short time until Clifford Watson, his father was diagnosed with Leukemia. It was then that Sam Rayburn had him called home to help on the family farm.
Roby has been a farmer and rancher his entire life. He was a lifetime member of Leonard Church of Christ. He worked for Leonard Volunteer Fire Department since 1954 and served as chief since 1964 time served was over 60 years.
He is preceded was death by his wife, Barbara "Sue" Sumrow, 2015 and his son, Jeffrey Watson, 1973.
Survivors include his son; James Watson and wife Sheri K., Grandchildren; Logan, Payton and Preslie Watson, And his brother; Billy Dan Watson and wife; Barbara and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family requests any donations be made to Leonard Church of Christ, Leonard Volunteer Fire Department or The Wounded Warrior Project.
Visitation - Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home -Leonard, TX, 6-8pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Funeral Service- Leonard Church of Christ, Hwy 69, Leonard, 10:00am, Thursday, August 20, 2020
Interment-Leonard Cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Leonard Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved