Roby Charles Watson, 82, Leonard passed away in McKinney August 14, 2020.
Roby Charles Watson was born to Clifford and Iva Arnwine Watson, May 28, 1936. He was a BIL which means; Born in Leonard according to some of the locals.
Roby served in the military for a short time until Clifford Watson, his father was diagnosed with Leukemia. It was then that Sam Rayburn had him called home to help on the family farm.
Roby has been a farmer and rancher his entire life. He was a lifetime member of Leonard Church of Christ. He worked for Leonard Volunteer Fire Department since 1954 and served as chief since 1964 time served was over 60 years.
He is preceded was death by his wife, Barbara "Sue" Sumrow, 2015 and his son, Jeffrey Watson, 1973.
Survivors include his son; James Watson and wife Sheri K., Grandchildren; Logan, Payton and Preslie Watson, And his brother; Billy Dan Watson and wife; Barbara and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family requests any donations be made to Leonard Church of Christ, Leonard Volunteer Fire Department or The Wounded Warrior Project
.
Visitation - Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home -Leonard, TX, 6-8pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Funeral Service- Leonard Church of Christ, Hwy 69, Leonard, 10:00am, Thursday, August 20, 2020
Interment-Leonard Cemetery