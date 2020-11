Or Copy this URL to Share

Rocky Allen Bates, age 60, of Madill, OK, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Rocky was a resident of Southern Pointe Care in Colbert, OK. He was born on March 4, 1960 in Denver, CO.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

