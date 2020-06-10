ROCKY OLIVER
Rocky Jim Oliver died Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Bennington, Oklahoma at the age of 59.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are mother, Ruby Oliver of Durant, Oklahoma; daughters, Kassie Oliver of Cushing, Oklahoma, Ariana Cross of Cushing, Oklahoma. Two grandchildren. His only sister, Valarie Robison of Bennington, Oklahoma. Mother of his children Katie Nabors.
Celebration of life for Rocky Jim Oliver will be 11:00am Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.
