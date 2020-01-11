|
|
Lt. Col. (retired) Rocky Ray Rumsey, 71, of Sherman, Texas, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Sherman, Texas on Monday January 13th at 11:00 A.M. Reverend Joe Ed Goolsby and Reverend Denise Peckham will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday January 12th at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
Rocky was born in McAlester, OK on September 7th, 1948 to Willie (Bill) and Jewell Dean Rumsey. He graduated from Denison High School in 1967. He attended Grayson County College and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1971 with a B.S. in Architectural Engineering and remained a proud Longhorn. Rocky entered the United States Air Force in 1972 and served 22 years before retiring in 1993 as a Lt. Colonel. During his Air Force career, he served as a navigator on the KC-135 Stratotanker. Rocky began his service in SAC as a KC-135 crew member and Stanboard evaluator at Carswell AFB in Texas as the Vietnam War was winding down. He later served as an instructor on the KC-135 training and evaluating navigator students at Castle AFB in Merced, California. He managed the Pacific Tanker Task Force at March AFB in Riverside, California. His final assignment was at Headquarters SAC in Omaha, Nebraska where he was chief of tanker operations. He concluded his service at Offutt AFB at Command Support Air as Deputy Commander transporting presidential and congressional team travel. Rocky graduated from Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College, and Air War College while serving in the Air Force and earned many citations and medals during his years of service.
Rocky was a Boy Scout Leader and assisted with numerous school and church youth activities with his children. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Sherman, attending Sunday School, serving as an usher for several years and volunteering on other committees. He was a regular volunteer at Grand Central Station soup kitchen since it opened. He loved to help those in need assisting family, neighbors, and friends with projects and emergencies. Rocky was an avid Rangers baseball fan. He loved to be outside enjoying fishing, gardening, and weekend antiquing excursions seeking the unique "treasure." He had a mechanical gift and the ability to build and repair most things. Rocky was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle that always took pride in a job well done.
Rocky is preceded in death by his grandparents Edmon and Rachel Rumsey and Walter and Ethel Kirby; parents, Willie (Bill) and Jewell Dean Rumsey; brother, Paul Rumsey; niece, Kimberly Rumsey Copeland; father-in-law, Steve Davidchik, and brothers-in-law, Lonnie Chase and Jim Reid.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana Davidchik Rumsey of Sherman; daughter Melanie of McKinney; son Todd and wife Shelia of Sherman; mother-in-law Jean Davidchik of Sherman; brother Robert and wife, Sherry of Denison; sister Karla and husband Ralph Miller of Lampassas; sisters-in-law Chris Reid of Tyler, Karen Chase-Cohen of Sherman, and Phyllis Finley of Denton; brother-in-law Zack Davidchik and wife, Jennifer; Grandchildren Christian Rumsey, Caleb Rumsey, Emily Booth, Royse Booth, and Lexi Booth and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. J. Michael Benson and the nurses, therapists, and staff at WNJ Medical Center ICU 2nd floor south, and his office for their valiant efforts on Rocky's behalf. You gave us two precious months with him at home. Thanks, too, to Drs. Michael Wait and Winston Marshall and the team at UT Southwestern Cardiovascular ICU who saved his life multiple times. We appreciate Drs. Nathan Watson and Vinod Prasad and the other doctors, nurses, and staff at Carrus Specialty Hospital who cared for him in his final days.
Rocky will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Peace, sweet man, you have more than earned your rest. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist in Sherman or Grand Central Station in Sherman.
You may sign the online guest book at www.dannelfuneralhome.com
All services are being handled by Dannel Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020