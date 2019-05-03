Home

Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Grand Avenue Church of Christ
Sherman, TX
Funeral
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Grand Avenue Church of Christ
Sherman, TX
Roddy Lee Rogers Jr.


Roddy Lee Rogers Jr. Obituary
Friday, Dec. 13, 1946 Roddy Lee Rogers Jr. was the 5th child born to the late Roddy Lee Rogers Sr. and Lillie Wilford Roger. It was Friday, April 26, 2019 at Medical City Plano that God called his name and he answered peacefully, as we all will one day.
Roddy returned in Dec. of 1967 where he was reunited with Gloria Hester, a great friend that turned into 51 years of a bond that couldn't be broken and God blessed them with two beautiful daughters.
Roddy and his entire family accepted Christ in Birmingham, AL in July of 1978 while visiting lifelong friends while attending a Gospel Meeting being preached by Bro. C.E. Shaw at the Roosevelt City COC. Roddy and his family moved to Sherman, Texas in 1978.
Roddy leaves to cherish his precious memories, Gloria Rogers (wife); two daughters, Cynthia K. Cottingham (Norvie) and Catrina R. Baker (Jeff); and eight grand-children.
A family visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Grand Avenue Church of Christ in Sherman and an honor musical will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 3, 2019
