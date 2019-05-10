Funeral services for Rodger Eugene Snider, 80, of Denison, TX, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Amazing Grace Church in Denison, TX, with Pastor Mike Daniels officiating. Burial will follow at Gordonville Cemetery in Sadler. Services are under the direction of Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point, TX.

Rodger passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Rodger Eugene Snider was born June 15, 1938, in Duncan, Okla, to parents, Herman Eugene Snider and Alma Janette Pollock Snider. He was raised in Duncan and graduated from Duncan High School. Rodger married Rhomelda Ann Magee on January 17, 1964, and they lived in Burkburnett until 1965, moving to Arlington to make their home and

raise their daughter, Taressa. Rhomelda and Taressa both preceded him in death. He joined the United States Navy and retired after a twenty-four year military career. Rodger later married Betty Sue Beason on January 23, 2015, in Whitesboro and they made their home in Gordonville in the Sherwood Shores addition on Lake Texoma. He played golf for many years and later in life he and Betty enjoyed bingo, visiting Choctaw Casino and going on cruises.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Alma Snider; wife Rhomelda Snider; brother Ronnie Snider, as well as his daughter, Taressa Groening.

Rodger is survived by his wife, Betty Snider of Denison; sister Jan Moore and husband Roger of Weatherford; sister-in-law Dineta McIntire of Kansas City, KS; nieces and nephews, Pam Dolberry, Roger Alan Moore, Karen Hiett, Kelli Ammons, Pam Wilson, Robert Snider, Randy Snider and Ryan Snider; and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at Amazing Grace Church. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 10, 2019