1/
RODNEY E. SHAUL
1953 - 2020
Rodney E. Shaul, age 66, of Denison, Texas, passed away on November 19, 2020 at home.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, Russell of Heath, Texas and Josh of McClendon Chisholm, Texas; 2 granddaughters, brothers, Danny of Grand Prairie, Texas, Dale of Burleson, Texas; sisters, Glenda of Irving, Texas, Betty of Cherry Mound, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
A private internment and celebration of life was held.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
