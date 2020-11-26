Rodney E. Shaul, age 66, of Denison, Texas, passed away on November 19, 2020 at home.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, Russell of Heath, Texas and Josh of McClendon Chisholm, Texas; 2 granddaughters, brothers, Danny of Grand Prairie, Texas, Dale of Burleson, Texas; sisters, Glenda of Irving, Texas, Betty of Cherry Mound, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
A private internment and celebration of life was held.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.