RODNEY SHAUL
1953 - 2020
Rodney E. Shaul, age 66, of Denison, Texas, passed away suddenly on November 19, 2020 at home.
Rodney was born on December 28, 1953 in Lamar, Missouri to Glen Eugene and Mary Ann Todd Shaul.
He recently retired after a successful career with Roadway. He dearly loved his ranch and cattle, never met a stranger, would try anything and lived life to the fullest. He jimmied a solution to every broken thing and misplaced part. The great outdoors was his heaven on earth. In his spare time, he cherished his trips with Debbie on their motorcycles.
He will be remembered for his unfailing work ethic and his smile.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 46 years Debbie; children Russell (Amanda) of Heath, Texas and Josh (Amber) of McClendon Chisholm, Texas and cherished granddaughters, Brinkley and Bryleigh. He also leaves behind brothers Danny (Dawn) of Grand Prairie, Texas Dale (Michelle) of Burleson, Texas and sister Glenda (Bob) of Irving, Texas. He is also survived by sister and brother in law, Betty (David) of Cherry Mound, Mike (Tamie) of Heath, Texas and his beloved mother in law, Mikie Richey of Sherman, Texas as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family in addition to his beloved Beagle Bo.
A private internment and celebration of life was held.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
