Funeral services for Roemont Johnson will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 in the Hopewell Baptist Church, Denison at 2:00 PM. Rev. C.E. Evans will officiate with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Roemont transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life early Friday morning in Allen, Texas at the age of 62 following a short illness.
Public visitation will be Sunday February 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. Please visit www.waldofuneralhome.com to read full obituary and sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019