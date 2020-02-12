|
Roger Allen Flinn Jr., age 37 of Denison, gained his wings on Thursday evening, February 6th, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center. Allen was born November 17th, 1982 in Denison to his loving parents Roger Allen Flinn Sr. and Leslie Grounds Flinn.
Allen was a life long resident of Grayson County and attended Denison Independent Schools. On September 13th, 2002 he married his soul mate, Heather Cole Flinn. Soon after he started his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother. His family meant everything to him...a true family man. He loved life and loved to make others laugh. He really enjoyed the outdoors whether he was fishing, 4-wheeling, boating on the lake or just enjoying his loved ones. He will forever live in the hearts of his family and friends.
Allen is survived by his dedicated parents, his loving wife, and his six beautiful children. Daughters, Taylor Flinn of Denison, KaDee Flinn of Denison, Jaylinn Kendrick of McKinney, and Kinsley Flinn also of Denison. Sons, Nate Berry and Ethan Berry both of Denison. He is also survived by his three sisters who admired and loved him deeply. Crystal Hajkowsi and husband John of Calera, Misty Dickerson and husband Kendall of Sherman and Samantha Helms and husband Johnathan (Boo Thang) of Bells.
He leaves behind his precious nieces, Lillian Jones of Sherman, Brianna and Delanie Hajkowski of Calera, and Karis Dickerson of Sherman and nephews, Johnnie Wells of Bells, Jonathan McGee of Sherman, and Nathan Hajkowski of Calera. Allen also leaves behind uncles and aunts who loved him as their own, by many cousins who loved him as their brother and tons of friends that he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Audie & Georgiana Flinn, Judy Davis, and Wayne & Annie Davis, and uncles, Larry Flinn and Marty Flinn.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday February 15th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home with Bro. Terry officiating. Immediately following will be food and fellowship at The Boys and Girls Club 2100 S. Mirick St. in Denison. Please join us to remember Allen's humor and laughter.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, 604 West Main St, in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020