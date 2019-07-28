|
After a courageous 2 year battle with cancer, Roger Dale Shires passed away peacefully Sunday July 21st at Texoma Medical Center. Born June 19, 1942 to Dollie and Raymond Shires in Paris, TX. The family relocated to Denison when he was a toddler. His childhood was filled with sports which continued through school years playing baseball, football and basketball, graduating Denison High School in 1960. He attended the University of North Texas where he played basketball on scholarship, enjoyed life with his fraternity and graduated with a Business Degree. He proudly served in the US Air Force for 5 years on B-52s with tours in Vietnam. Next he worked for United Fidelity Life in Dallas as National Training Director then as Western Regional Director which moved the family to Colorado. In his 30 years in Colorado Springs, he was an active member of Sertoma and Colorado Spring Symphony Association. In 1984, he and his wife formed BDA/Administrators serving multiple schools and businesses in 3 states as their third party administrator for employee benefits. After moving back to Denison in 2006, Roger served on the board of the Denison Education Foundation, Denison Alumni Association and Rotary Club. Whether work related, enjoyment of life, revitalization of community, or civic service, Roger was there to rally the troops with a sense of humor and passion to get things done.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jerry Jo Shires, and daughter Ashlyn Shires; brother Gary Shires, wife Tylene, nephew Casey Shires, wife Kara, children Sutton, Estelle, Drew and Boone of Denison, niece Brooke Shires of Flower Mound; sister in law Nancy Penny, nephew Trey Penny, wife Lindsey, children, Gill and Carter of Ft. Worth; niece Skydra Terry, children Brayden and Cheyenne of Granbury, nephew Zac Terry, child Kirklyn of Big Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Denison Education Foundation, s or DAWG (Denison Animal Welfare Group) in honor of Roger or the . Burial with military honors will be at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway Dallas Thursday August 1st 1pm. Roger's Celebration of Life will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 427 W Woodard Denison Monday August 5th at 1:30pm.
