Roger Dale Shires, 77, of Denison, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Sherman.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at St.Lukes's Episcopal Church in Denison. Burial with military honors will be held at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas on Thursday at 1 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Jerry Jo Shires; daughter, Ashlyn Shires; and brother, Gary Shires (Tylene).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Denison Education Foundation, s or Denison Animal Welfare Group.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 30, 2019