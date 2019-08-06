|
|
|
Roger Dale Shires, 87, of Denison, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A celebration of life was held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St.Luke's Episcopal Church in Denison. A burial with military honors was held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Arrangements were under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Jerry Jo Shires; daughter, Ashlyn Shires; and brother, Gary Shires (Tylene);
in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DAWG Foundation, s, or the Denison Education Foundation.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019