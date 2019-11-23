|
Roger Duane Kiehl, 75, of Sherman, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
There are no services planned at this time. Mr. Kiehl was cremated according to his wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his partner, Donna Lavender of Sherman; daughter, Sara Kiehl Johnson of Grapevine, TX; son, Matthew Kiehl of San Antonio; sister, Peggy Aileen Ledbetter of Hillsboro, KS; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019