ROGER FLINN JR. Obituary
Roger Allen Flinn Jr., age 37, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Flinn is survived by his family, daughters, Taylor Flinn of Denison; Ka-Dee Flinn of Denison, Jaylinn Kendrick of McKinney, Kinsley Flinn of Denison; parents, Leslie and Roger Flinn Sr., sisters, Crystal Hajkowski of Calera, Misty Dickerson of Sherman, and Samantha Helms of Bells.
Celebration of Life for Roger will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020
