|
|
|
Roger Allen Flinn Jr., age 37, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Flinn is survived by his family, daughters, Taylor Flinn of Denison; Ka-Dee Flinn of Denison, Jaylinn Kendrick of McKinney, Kinsley Flinn of Denison; parents, Leslie and Roger Flinn Sr., sisters, Crystal Hajkowski of Calera, Misty Dickerson of Sherman, and Samantha Helms of Bells.
Celebration of Life for Roger will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020