Dr. Roger Reed Harvey 84 passed away June 30th, 2020 at Stone Brook Assisted Living.

Roger is survived by his daughter Kim Wortham, her husband Gary of Bells, Tx, one grandson, two great granddaughters and nephews.

Roger was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

