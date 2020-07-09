ROGER HOWARD

Or Copy this URL to Share

BONHAM-Memorial services for Roger Vincent Howard, age 66, of Telephone, TX will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Bro. Kevin Towery will officiate. Mr. Howard died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, TX.

Roger is survived by, son Jeffery Glass and significant other, Rane; daughter, Jaymie Howard; grandchildren, Joshua Ryan Glass, Hunter Logan Glass, MacKenzie Glass, Phillip Howard Jr. and Avery Howard; and sister-in-law, Teresa Glass.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store