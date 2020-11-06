1/
ROGER JAMES REYNOLDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROGER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger James Reynolds, age 77, of Denison, TX, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, on Monday, November 2, 2020. Roger was born on May 5, 1943 in Kellog, Idaho to Cliff Reynolds & Ruth Arvidson Reynolds.
He is survived by his wife; Ester Reynolds, his children; James Roger Reynolds & Rebecca of Spirit Lake, Idaho, Lynnetta Marcellus & Eric of Eagle River, Alaska, Don Bahlman of Denison, TX, Orlene Reynolds Peterson (former Wife), her children; Ralph Parson & Darla Parson, his sister; Darlene Logerquist & Paul of Harrison, Idaho, his brother; Dale Reynolds & Jean of Harrison, Idaho, ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 3:00 P.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX with Pastor Robert Fields officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved