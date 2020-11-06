Roger James Reynolds, age 77, of Denison, TX, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, on Monday, November 2, 2020. Roger was born on May 5, 1943 in Kellog, Idaho to Cliff Reynolds & Ruth Arvidson Reynolds.

He is survived by his wife; Ester Reynolds, his children; James Roger Reynolds & Rebecca of Spirit Lake, Idaho, Lynnetta Marcellus & Eric of Eagle River, Alaska, Don Bahlman of Denison, TX, Orlene Reynolds Peterson (former Wife), her children; Ralph Parson & Darla Parson, his sister; Darlene Logerquist & Paul of Harrison, Idaho, his brother; Dale Reynolds & Jean of Harrison, Idaho, ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 3:00 P.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX with Pastor Robert Fields officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store