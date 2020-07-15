Denison native Dr. Roger Reed Harvey, 84, passed away June 30th, 2020 at Stone Brook Assisted Living.
Roger was born Nov. 12, 1935 in Denison, TX. to Fred and Mildred Harvey. He graduated from Denison HIgh School in 1953. His first job was working for his dad at the Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. in Denison. He always said, "Everything I have is because of Dr. Pepper". Roger attended Texas A&M Univ., playing basketball for the Aggies and earning a Masters Degree in Education. During this time he proudly served for the United States Marine Corp in Korea. Later he went on to earn his Ph.D from East Texas State University Commerce. Roger's teaching career includes, Science Teacher - Dallas ISD, Biology Teacher & Principle - Sherman ISD, Assistant Professor - East Texas State Univ. - Associate Prof. - Univ of Nebraska @ Omaha, Associate Prof of Pediatrics - Univ of Nebraska Medical Center, Educational Diagnostician - Brazosport & Austin ISD & Grayson County Co-op. Roger's passion for most of his teaching career was working in the Special Education field and with kids with severe Intellectual Disabilities. He would attend World Conferences giving lectures on the subject.
Roger loved to work in this yard, morning walks to TMC for breakfast and afternoon walks to Main St. downtown, yearly trips to his two favorite places-Steamboat Springs Colorado and Texas A&M campus to watch the Fighting Aggie Band march into Kyle Field. Along with his wife Sherry he was a staunch advocate for animal rights and conservation.
Roger is survived by his daughter Kim Wortham, her husband Gary of Bells, Tx, grandson Josh Nunley, his wife Leslie and great granddaughters Joslyn and Lexi of Beaumont, nephews Kyle Thomas of Dallas and Scot Thomas of Georgia, his beloved dog Baron of Bells.
Roger's family would like to thank Stone Brook for all the love and care that you gave to him for the last two years. You made it very special for him and his family.
Drink a Dr. Pepper and eat something chocolate in his memory.
Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is asking in lieu of flowers please make a donation to ARFhouse, DAWG or any No Kill shelter or to the Alzheimer's Assoc.
