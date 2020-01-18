Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for ROMONA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROMONA FAYE SMITH


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROMONA FAYE SMITH Obituary
Romona Faye Smith, age 82, of Denison, Texas passed away on Monday January 13, 2020. Romona was born September 28, 1937 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Henrietta King-Kemp and William L Kemp.

Romona is survived by; son William Eric Smith (Nini) of Rowlett, Texas; and daughter Jovanna Reeves (Tommy) of Whitewright, Texas.

Romona was preceded in death by her spouse Arvis Smith; father William L Kemp and mother Henrietta King-Kemp.

A visitation for Romona will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery. A chapel funeral service will occur after vistation. A burial will follow.

Serving as pallbearers are Eric Smith, Tommy Reeves, David Ulmer, Justin Reeves, Tavara Jones and Lucas (Luke) Smith.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Smith family.

Bratcher Funeral Home is has been entrusted with the services.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROMONA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -