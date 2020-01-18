|
Romona Faye Smith, age 82, of Denison, Texas passed away on Monday January 13, 2020. Romona was born September 28, 1937 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Henrietta King-Kemp and William L Kemp.
Romona is survived by; son William Eric Smith (Nini) of Rowlett, Texas; and daughter Jovanna Reeves (Tommy) of Whitewright, Texas.
Romona was preceded in death by her spouse Arvis Smith; father William L Kemp and mother Henrietta King-Kemp.
A visitation for Romona will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery. A chapel funeral service will occur after vistation. A burial will follow.
Serving as pallbearers are Eric Smith, Tommy Reeves, David Ulmer, Justin Reeves, Tavara Jones and Lucas (Luke) Smith.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Smith family.
Bratcher Funeral Home is has been entrusted with the services.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020