Ron Hill, 76, of Olathe, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Homestead of Olathe North.

A native Texan, Ron was born in Van Alstyne, Texas on November 9, 1943 to Eldon and Inell (Smith) Hill and was raised in Sherman, Texas. He was a 1962 graduate of Sherman High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Southern Nazarene University in Health and Physical Education, his graduate degree from North Texas University in Secondary Education and he did his post graduate work in Higher Education Administration at the University of Missouri in Kansas City.

Ron taught and coached at all levels of education. During Ron's career he had a brief stay in Texas, where he served as the basketball coach at Grayson County College for the 1980-1981 season. Over the course of his career, he spent 29 years at MidAmerica Nazarene University, where he was a professor of Physical Education, Basketball coach, Baseball coach, Golf coach, Associate Professor of Education, Faculty Athletic Representative, and Registrar. The last 14 years at MidAmerica, he was a Director of Athletics, nourishing the program to more than one national championship. Ron was awarded Athletic Director of the Year by the Heart of America Conference in 2007. In 2014, Ron was inducted into MidAmerica Nazarene University's Athletics Hall of Fame.

Ron was a member of College Church of the Nazarene and served in different capacities including that of the Stephen Ministry.

Ron loved traveling and being outside. He loved walking on the beach and hiking in the mountains. Over the years, he played baseball and fished with his grandchildren. Ron and Brian, his son, loved deep sea fishing, hunting, skeet and trap shooting. Ron loved visiting his daughter, Renee at her family farm and going on family excursions.

Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy, son, Brian (Kristi) and daughter, Renee (Denny) Gillard. He has four grandchildren: Tyler Hill, Brooke Hill, Chance Gillard, and Noah Gillard. His brother, Dennis (Ann), and two Great Aunts, Norma Bennett of Lubbock, and Dorothy Paviolo of Sherman. Ron's nieces and nephews, Richard Hill (Mendy), Karen Sue Hodgdon (David), Brandon Hill (Cassidy), and Diane Falt (Eric) reside in Texas and Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Also preceded in death was his first wife, Karen and their 2 year old daughter, Jeri Sue who were both killed in a car accident.

Private graveside services will be held at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at College Church of the Nazarene 2020 East Sheridan at 2:00pm. Visitation will be held with the family after the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pioneer Athletic Association at MidAmerica

Nazarene University. 2030 East College Way, Olathe, Kansas, Kansas 66062-1899.

