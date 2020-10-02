Ron Hill, 76, of Olathe, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Homestead of Olathe North.

Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy, son, Brian and daughter, Renee Gillard; four grandchildren, brother, Dennis Hill, two great aunts and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at College Church of the Nazarene 2020 East Sheridan at 2:00pm. Visitation will be held with the family after the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pioneer Athletic Association at Mid America Nazarene University. 2030 East College Way, Olathe, Kansas, Kansas 66062-1899.

