RONALD ANDERTON
Ronald Howard Anderton, age 69, of Denison, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Ronald was born July 16, 1950 in Seagoville, Texas.
A visitation for Ronald will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
