Ronald Dean Richardson died unexpectedly Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home.



R. D. was born November 19, 1957 in Durant, Oklahoma. He graduated from Denison High School. He then went on to pursue his passion for welding and made that his life long career. R. D.. loved to fish, riding horses, and playing baseball, with his children. He was loved by all who knew him and will be terribly missed.



Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Dianna Richardson, paternal grandparents, Thomas and Hattie Richardson, maternal grandfather, Alfred Fairbanks, maternal grandmother, Odessa Wiltrot, brother, Mark Richardson, uncle, Ernie Richardson, and cousin, Dennis Richardson,



Ronnie is survived by his wife, Sandy Richardson, daughters, Tonya Richardson, Destiny Richardson, Teran Richardson, son, Cameron Richardson, 12 grandchildren, sister, Linda Earnhart and husband, William; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com



Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary