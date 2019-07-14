|
VAN ALSTYNE - Ronald Franklin Warren (R.F.), 42 died Wednesday at his residence in Weather-ford from complications of diabetes.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Lovely will officiate. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday.
He is survived by his daughter Trinity Warren of Durant, Oklahoma; son Tristian Warren of Durant; father Ronald Warren of Fort Stockton, sisters Debbie Nygaard of Corinth, and Susan Warren of Roanoke; grandmother Dorothy Acord of Louisburg, Kansas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 14, 2019