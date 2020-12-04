1/
RONALD GUSTINE
1936 - 2020
BONHAM–A celebration of life for Mr. Ronald Lee Gustine, age 84, of Randolph, TX will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020, and visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 12:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Randolph. Brother David Brackett will officiate. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Ron joined our Heavenly Father and entered his eternal home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ronald Gustine was born on September 29, 1936 in Alton, IL to Harry W. and Leora (Bauer) Gustine.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice Gustine of Randolph, TX; son, Gary Gustine and wife Nancy of Bonham, TX; daughter, Sherri Gustine of McKinney, TX; daughter, Christina Smith and husband Nathan of Hopedale, IL; daughter, Laura Smith of Atlanta, GA; 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brothers, David Gustine and wife Carolyn of Houston, TX and Rev. Paul Gustine and wife Marilyn of Berwick, PA; and sister-in-law, Sue Gustine of Lancaster, OH the wife of Ron's late brother, Harry.
Memorials can be made to Joni and Friends www.joniandfriends.org

Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 4, 2020.
