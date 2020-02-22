|
Ronald J. Lewallen, 63, of Sherman, Texas, passed away on February 19, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 24th at Burns Cemetery in Trenton, Texas, with Pastor Roger Spears of Kemp Baptist Church, in Kemp, Oklahoma officiating. The family will greet friends on Sunday, February 23 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home.
He is survived by children: Don Cato and wife Trudy, John Cato, Tina Foster and husband Richard, Brian Lewallen and Tammy Lewallen.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020