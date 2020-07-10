1/
RONALD JONES
Ronald Lee Jones of Sherman, TX died on July 7, 2020 at the age of 70.
Survivors include his daughter Laryn Tuchscherer and husband Alex of Mansfield, TX; mother, Johnnie Peters of Calera, OK; girlfriend Norma Risinger of Sherman, TX; one grandson; sisters Rose Herren of Arlington, TX and Kim Newton and husband Gary of Mansfield, TX; a host of nieces and nephews along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Cremation services are under the direction of Brown's Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browns Funeral Service - Durant
4900 W. U.S. Hwy 70
Durant, OK 74702
580-920-0393
