RONALD JONES

Ronald Lee Jones of Sherman, TX died on July 7, 2020 at the age of 70.

Survivors include his daughter Laryn Tuchscherer and husband Alex of Mansfield, TX; mother, Johnnie Peters of Calera, OK; girlfriend Norma Risinger of Sherman, TX; one grandson; sisters Rose Herren of Arlington, TX and Kim Newton and husband Gary of Mansfield, TX; a host of nieces and nephews along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Cremation services are under the direction of Brown's Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store