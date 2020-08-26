Ronald Keith "Ron" Clark, 77, of Denison, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on August 19, 2020.
Ron was born on July 12, 1943, in Hale, Texas, to Billy Joe Clark and Mary Alice Cox and graduated from Pine Tree High School in Longview, Texas, in 1962. He served as a medic in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967, finishing as a Specialist 5th Class. While serving in Germany, he began exchanging letters with the love of his life, Gayle Holub, one of his sister's college friends. The two were married in September 1967.
For over 40 years, Ron worked as a successful paint and remodeling contractor in the North Texas area. He loved his work and enjoyed taking on major remodeling projects at his own home, as well as the homes of his family members. He was loved by his clients, friends, and neighbors who enjoyed his wit, humor, and ability to talk to anyone. He was a devoted student of the Bible who dearly loved the Lord and enjoyed teaching Bible studies and sharing his faith. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kevin McCoy Clark.
Ron is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Gayle Clark of Denison, Texas; son, Brian Clark, daughter-in-law Becky, and granddaughter Ava (who affectionately called him Poppy) of Murphy, Texas; and daughter, Jennifer Clark of Denison, Texas; sisters Billie (Beckie) Crook of Madill, Oklahoma; Judi Pearson and husband Dave of Fort Scott, Kansas; and Eve Gilmore and husband Mark of Denison, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Ron's baby sister Eve for faithfully visiting him while he was living in his long-term care facility, as well as Christy Todd and Brandi Mitzelfelt of Concord Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and excellent care.
