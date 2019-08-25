|
|
Ronald (Pete) Keith Newell passed away at his home in Sherman, Texas on August 22, 2019, at the age of 85.
Pete was born on September 28, 1933 in Gladewater, Texas to Ernest Acton Newell and Floy Elizabeth Linton Newell.
Pete married Clevie Jewell Richards in Edhube, Texas on February 19, 1955, and they soon had three daughters and began a family legacy that Pete remained very proud of. His steadfast faith and value of family and loyalty was instilled in the generations that followed.
Pete is survived by his wife of 64 years, Clevie Richards Newell of Sherman; three daughters, Rhonda and husband Nick Davis of Sherman, Carolyn and husband Mike Konkle of Colleyville, and Mary and husband Sheldon Patton of Sherman. He is also survived by grandchildren, Trey Davis, Ashley and Chase Butler, Hayley Davis, Trent and Ashley Konkle, Emiley Patton, Whitney and Andrew Ramirez, Kyle and Lindsay Konkle; and five great grand-children, Claire and Sadie Konkle, and Jack, Truett and Elizabeth Butler; as well as many nieces, nephews, and lots of loving friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and three brothers.
Pete graduated from Texas A&M Commerce with a degree in Agriculture Science and was involved in the ROTC program.
Following college, Pete became a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force and served as a Captain in the Air Force Reserves.
After the Air Force, he joined the banking industry and eventually retired from Austin College.
He was a faithful member of Harvest Time Assembly of God, where he joyfully served until his health prevented it.
Pete was an avid fisherman, even serving as President of Texoma Bass Club and we are sure he has already found the best fishing spot in Heaven. He was also a talented craftsman and wood-worker. He joined his three creative daughters in business and traveled around the country selling their wares. He was blessed with seven grandchildren who adored him and affectionately called him "Daddy Pete", a nickname soon adopted by many others. His mischievous spirit was contagious, and he was a world-class "aggra-vator."
The family would like to thank Amity Hospice, Brandy O'Connell, Ashley Tharp, Dr. Joseph Benson and staff, and many others who cared for Pete in the last months of his life.
Trey Davis, Trent Konkle, Kyle Konkle, Chase Butler, Andrew Ramirez and Craig Richards will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive visitors at Waldo Funeral Home on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at Harvest Time Assembly of God in Sherman, Texas on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., interment to follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019