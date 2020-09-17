Ronald Lee Gould, age 57, of Calera, Oklahoma passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Ronald was born January 10, 1963 in Eugene, Oregon. He graduated from Calera High school and was an extremely talented person who enjoyed working and building race cars. Ronny worked for the Calera school district for the last 10 years and was a joy to be around.
Ronny married the love of his life, Kelly, on June 4, 1988 and they went on to grow a beautiful family together.
Ronny loved his family and dirt track racing. Ronald is survived by his wife, Kelly; sons Axel, Scott, Charlie, Ryder, Olyn, Derek, and daughter Dannica.
Ronald is survived by three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind racetracks full of friends, many of who he has mentored and help to win.
Ronald was preceded in death by parents Bill and Paula Gould and sisters Debbie and Happy.
A celebration of life for Ronald will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Grayson County Speedway, 171 Busby Ln, Bells, TX 75414.
