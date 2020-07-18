1/1
Ronald Lee Hunt
SHERMAN–Funeral services for Ronald Lee Hunt will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 21 at King's Trail Cowboy Church. Private family burial services will follow at the Garden of Memories in Colbert with Douglas Hunt, Daniel Hunt, Dalton Latham, Nathaniel Kirby, Raymond King, and Steven Scavilly serving as pallbearers. Mr. Hunt, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 15 at the Terrace of Denison.
Ronald was born December 31, 1949 in Sherman to the late Frank and Berniece (Hooper) Hunt. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1969 and worked for 25 years as a foreman for Grayson County. On June 24, 1972, he and Betty Bartholomew were married in Sherman. RL ran a bulldozer and enjoyed building roads, lake dams and bridges. He was a God-fearing, cowboy at heart and will be remembered for his kind, sweet spirit and his love of his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Hunt is survived by his wife Betty of Sherman; twin sons, Daniel Hunt and wife Susan of Tulsa and Douglas Hunt of Sherman; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Sandra Scavilly of Warner, Oklahoma; niece, Kim King and husband Ray of Warner, OK; and nephew, Steven Scavilly and wife Carol of Owasso, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Amy Hunt Latham.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
