Ronald Doyle Parks was born on December 15, 1956 in McKinney, Texas to Doyle and Mary Ellen Parks.

He is survived by his children: Son, Shanon (Amber) Parks; Daughter Tennille (Jamie) Murphy; Son, Dustin Parks. 7 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, Sister Peggy (Pat) Cottle; nieces, nephews, as well as many great and great/great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at Melissa cemetery on December 5th at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, Texas.

