Ronald Wayne Hardin was born July 9, 1934 in Bluff City, TN to Nannie Hardin. He grew up in the Tennessee mountains. Ronald later moved into town when he was in the eighth grade. At the age of 16 Ronald quit school and began to work at a grocery store for $17 a week. Ronald found Jesus at the age of 16 in a revival at Mt. Holston Baptist Church in Tennessee. He decided to join the Air Force at the young age of 17, and his mother had to give consent. Ronald served his country from 1952 until 1956 and was honorably discharged. After retiring from the service, Ronald moved to Texas and became a carpenter. He was a charter member at Temple Baptist Church in Gainesville, Texas where he served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, Union director, RA director, and was a member of the Sanctuary Choir. After Ronald retired, he spent his days ministering to those in need. Several people would call him "my deacon." Ronald went on several mission trips including Youngstown, Ohio and Old Mexico, where he built homes for orphanages. He also went to Russia where he gave shoes to the orphans.
He is survived by his loving wife Jeanie Hardin of 31 years; his brother, John Hardin and wife Dorine of Blountville, Tennessee; his four sons: Ronnie Hardin and his wife Charlene of Pottsboro, Texas; Randy Hardin and his wife Kathy of Gainesville, Texas; Daniel Wisian and his fiancé Kim Parsons of Gainesville, Texas; Sergei Hardin and his fiancé Olivia Braddock of Pottsboro, Texas. Ronald is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.
Ronald is proceeded in death by his mother Nannie Hardin.
A visitation will be held Sunday December 29, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Denison, Texas. A memorial service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Denison, Texas. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr.Jim Puttman, Tom Scott, David Hardin, Trey Hardin, Alan Webster.
Memorial donations can be given to the "Ronald and Dr. Jeanie Hardin" Scholarship at Grayson College, 1601 Grayson Dr. Denison, Texas 75020.
