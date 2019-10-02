|
|
Ronald Williams, age 68, entered into eternal life Monday, September 30, 2019 at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation, after a lengthy illness.
Ronald was born August 20, 1951 in Sherman, Texas the son of T. J. and Ina (Caraway) Williams. He worked for Fisher Control for many years. He loved his family and spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ronald leaves behind his family, siblings, Bryan Williams and wife, Kathy of Denison, TX, Joy Stevens and husband, Gene of Howe, TX, Clay Williams and wife, Carla of Austin,TX, Warren Williams of Luella, TX and Arch Williams of Austin, TX.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Cedar Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Moore officiating. Family will visit at graveside prior to service time.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019