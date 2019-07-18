Ronda Ann Theall, age 55, of Whitesboro, passed quietly, surrounded by her family, at Texoma Medical Center Hospital before the hour of Midnight on July 14, 2019.

Ronda was born on November 2, 1963 in Dallas, Texas to Jerry and Judy Varley. She graduated from Collinsville High School in 1982. She married Gordon Theall on June 11, 1988 in Lubbock, TX. Ronda had a long, enjoyable career as an Orthodontic Assistant in both Sherman and Denton, TX. She touched many lives throughout her own and brought smiles to everyone she met. She enjoyed camping, painting and gardening. She loved her family and friends with her whole heart and always had a smile to give, even during hard times.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Theall; daughter, Holly Theall; son, Adam Theall; and her mother, Judy Varley; as well as numerous loving friends.

Ronda was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Varley.

For anyone who would like to share in her memory, you are invited to a rosary prayer service that will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday July 19, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi in Whitesboro, Texas. A wake will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall behind the Church. On Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., a special Mass in her honor will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.

To sign the online register, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 18, 2019