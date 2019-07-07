Ronnie Carson, age 71, of Denison, Texas, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman, Texas.

Ronnie was born February 20, 1948, at Harris Hospital in Ft. Worth, Texas, the son of A.J. and Ruth Carson. Ronnie moved to Oak Cliff in Dallas in 1959, where he attended W.H. Adamson High School. He was an outstanding athlete in all sports, excelling in Football and was voted Best All-Around Senior Boy his Senior Year.

After graduation, and the birth of his beautiful baby boy, Ron Jr., he went to work for 7-11 Food Stores in Oak Cliff. At the age of 18, he was promoted to the auditor. At the age of 20, he was promoted to supervisor, the youngest in the history of 7-11.

In 1970 Ronnie went to work for Stop & Go Markets in Houston as a District Representative. During this period, Ronnie experienced the birth of his precious twin daughters, Mistie Renee, and Melissa Kay. The next step was his promotion to District Manager, transferring between Denison, Dallas, Ft. Worth and Houston.

In 1978, he was promoted to Zone Manager Southern California, responsible for over 140 stores. He retired from Stop & Go Markets in 1984.

In 1984 Carson arrived in Denison where he purchased 11 locations and opened the "Carson Convenience Store" franchise.

From 1989-2000 Ronnie was the President & Financial Manager of Eagles Lodge and a member of the Elks Lodge and American Legion. Ronnie was a member of Parkside Baptist Church in Denison TX.

Always ready for a new adventure, Ronnie purchased an existing vending business, renaming it RBR Vending Inc., covering North Texas and Southern Oklahoma, which he owned and operated until his death.

Ronnie is survived by his son, Ron Carson Jr., and wife, Debbie, of Plano. TX; daughters, Mistie Middleton and husband, Danny, of Alba, TX and Melissa Harvey of Sherman, TX; sister, Dolores Loop and husband, Todd, of Weatherford, TX; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Special Love and Appreciation to his fiancée, Patricia Valentine, of the home. Ronnie's Best Lady friend, Ann Meredith Todd, of Dallas, TX and his Best Man friend, Corless Wiley of Duncanville, TX. Special thoughts and love for his fur baby, Tiny Mite.

Ronnie also played a very important role in the lives of Patricia's children and grandchildren who all looked to him as their "Pops."

Funeral service for Ronnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Denise Bolen officiating. Ronnie will be laid to rest at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. There is no set time for family visitation.

Pallbearers are Corless Wiley, Rusty Carson, Danny Middleton, Ronnie Killough, Ralph Parks, and Byrd Jennings. Honorary Pallbearers Don Donaldson and Ronnie Ross. Special recognition for honorary pallbearer, Otis Talley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and Ruth Carlson, and his special friend and mentor, Ned Dickey who started him on his career path, Jack Todd who was a driving force in his life, and recently Jack's wife-Ronnie's Best Lady friend, Ann Meredith Todd.

Throughout his life, Ronnie has had so many amazing experiences and made so many wonderful friends that impacted his path and shaped him that they cannot be listed here. Please know that he loved each and every one.

Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 7, 2019