Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Ronnie Carson Obituary
Ronnie Carson, 71, of Denison, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Carrus Specialty Hosptial in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Denise Bolen will officiate. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.
He is survived by his fiancee, Patricia Valentine of Denison; son, Ron Carson Jr. of Plano; daughters, Mistie Middleton of Alba, and Melissa Harvey of Sherman; sister, Delores Loop of Weatherford; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 10, 2019
