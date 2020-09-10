BONHAM–A Celebration of Life for Ronnie Eugene Schindler, age 64, of Ivanhoe, TX will be held in his honor at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home in Ivanhoe, TX. Mr. Schindler passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 while at Wilson and Jones Medical Center in Sherman, TX. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

He is survived by daughter, Vronika Schindler of Ivanhoe, TX, son, Daniel Schindler of Lamasco, TX; daughter, Shannon Grimaldi of Henderson, NC, daughter, Stefanie Pendergrass of Franklinton, NC and son, Patrick Schindler of Ft. Worth, TX; along with 10 grandchildren.

