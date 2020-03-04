|
DENISON–Ronnie "Tooter" Fontz, 67, of Denison passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in at Medical City Dallas.
Ronnie was born in Sherman, Texas on September 6, 1952, the son of Charles and Wanda (Knight) Fontz.
He graduated from Denison High School in 1971. He worked at Levi Strauss for several years while attending classes at Grayson County College. He later worked as a computer engineer at Folgers Coffee Company for 30 plus years and attended several technical training schools before retiring.
He married the love of his life, Jo Ann Mullens on August 9, 1976 in Sherman, Texas.
He spent his spare time with friends and family at Lake Texoma as he enjoyed camping and boating. Ronnie had a special passion for computers and he became very knowledgeable and loved to share that knowledge with others.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Jo Ann Fontz of the home; daughters, Rhonda Fontz-Parks and her husband, Jimmy of Lake Havasu City, AZ and Amie Fontz-Parr and her husband, Charles of Denison; sisters, Claire Carter and her husband, Bill of Durant, OK and Georgette Kimbrell and her husband, James of Denison; grandchildren, Nicole Parks, Bryan Parks, Cainen Davis and Brantlee Parr; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Fontz and Wanda Hunt; brothers, Charles "Von" Fontz and Mark Fontz.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020