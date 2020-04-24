Home

Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
RONNIE GENE MASON

RONNIE GENE MASON Obituary
SHERMAN- Mr. Ronnie G. Mason, age 31 of Sherman, died on Thursday April 9, 2020 . A private celebration of his life will be held Friday, April 24,2020 at Cravens Funeral Home. A public visitation will be held on Friday from 10a.m.-4p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his mom Tracy Williams, his siblings; Stevie Williams(Candaice), Kevion Jones, Kionnie Williams(Steven), Lanena Williams and Ronnisha Jones. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020
