SHERMAN- Mr. Ronnie G. Mason, age 31 of Sherman, died on Thursday April 9, 2020 . A private celebration of his life will be held Friday, April 24,2020 at Cravens Funeral Home. A public visitation will be held on Friday from 10a.m.-4p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his mom Tracy Williams, his siblings; Stevie Williams(Candaice), Kevion Jones, Kionnie Williams(Steven), Lanena Williams and Ronnisha Jones. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020